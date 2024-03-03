Rabies clinic to benefit Adopt-A-Sato Rescue in Westmoreland County

ARDARA, Pa. (KDKA) - A rabies clinic will take place later this month to help benefit a local animal rescue group.

All proceeds from the clinic will benefit Adopt-A-Sato Rescue, whose mission is to help bring and adopt abused and abandoned dogs from the beaches and streets of Puerto Rico to the United States.

Taking place in Ardara, Westmoreland County, the rabies clinic will be hosted on March 16 from noon to 3 p.m. at 13421 Ardara Road. More information can be found on the accompanying flyer below.

The clinic is charging $18 per vaccine, with other shots available. Dogs and cats are welcome at the clinic.