Quickly-spreading fire destroys several buildings in West Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) - No one was hurt after a massive blaze in West Aliquippa, but the fire caused a lot of devastation.

Multiple buildings were destroyed in the early-morning fire after crews were initially called to the 200 block of Erie Street.

UPDATE- Aliquippa Chief Dave Foringer told us the fire call came in at 4 AM as a brushfire, but upon arrival, they saw one building was fully engulfed and the fire was spreading. This quickly became a 3 alarm fire. As of 6 AM, crew still working, but fire is out. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/CxWUHO1Z0h — Christopher DeRose (@ChrisDeRoseTV) June 3, 2023

The original call, according to Aliquippa Fire Chief Dave Foringer, was for a brush fire, but once on the scene, they saw the fire had engulfed one building and was spreading quickly.

One of those buildings was occupied, but the residents were able to escape safely.

Meanwhile, another was a business and the owner told us that while it was closed, he did have several things in storage, including classic cars.

Crews worked quickly and were able to get the fire out, but they remain on the scene to make sure all hot spots are taken care of.

