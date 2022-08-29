Questions remain over the shooting death of a North Versailles man

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County police are investigating the shooting death of a North Versailles man.

It happened on Porter Street yesterday afternoon.

"I was sad. It was sad because it hasn't happened in this community for over 30 years," said Romodore Abdullah.

Abdullah has lived in North Versailles for most of her life. She said the death of one of their young members has rocked the community.

"This is our community church and this is where it happened right across the street from the church. This is a hard pill to swallow," Abdullah said.

A makeshift memorial now marks the spot on these steps - outside the Kingz and Queens Hair Salon - where police said they found the man dead with a gunshot wound.

The victim's said they learned their loved one was shot inside the salon and then dragged outside.

"It's always been a community barbershop. It was someplace where we'd go and socialize. No, it's never been a place of trouble."

Tonight, there are more questions than answers. Questions of how and why this happened. Until the person who pulled the trigger is held accountable, this community has vowed to pull together to help in any way they can.

"We're going to be here for the family. That family is going to need the support of the community through prayer, food, fellowship, and support in any way. We will pull together and help that family."

Allegheny County Homicide's Unit has taken over the investigation. If you have information you're asked to call the police.

Callers will remain anonymous.