Not too late for qualified homeowners and renters to apply for a one-time special rebate

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some Pennsylvania residents may be surprised by a mystery cash deposit in their bank accounts over the next few days.

As KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano explains, it's an unexpected gift from Governor Tom Wolf and state lawmakers.

Check your bank account. If you got a deposit of a few hundred dollars labeled "PA Refund," it's not a scam or a mistake. It's a bonus refund proposed by Wolf and approved by the state Legislature for those eligible under the state's Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.

"Everyone who was approved for a claim in the 2021 year is getting a one-time bonus rebate, so that's what is hitting people's bank accounts over the last few weeks," says Jeffrey Johnson, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.

The standard rebate is $650, and this one-time mystery bonus is 70 percent of that for an additional $455. That's $1,105 altogether.

So, who is eligible for the rebate and the bonus?

"Pennsylvanians who are 65 and older; widows and widowers who are 50 years of age and older; and people who are 18 years of age and older who are disabled," says Johnson.

There is also an income requirement. Homeowners must earn $35,000 or less and renters must earn $15,000 or less, but only half your Social Security counts as income.

"The program typically benefits between 400,000 and 450,000 Pennsylvanians annually, so anyone who was approved for this claim earlier this year will get this one-time bonus," says Johnson.

While some can expect a direct deposit to their bank account, others will get a check in the mail over the next few weeks.

"If you haven't gotten that money through direct deposit in your bank account, it should be very soon," Johnson said. "Checks are now moving out the door so it should be over the course of the next several weeks."

If you think you or someone you know is eligible for the program – and this one-time bonus – the good news is that it is not too late to apply.

"It's not too late," Johnson said. "The program deadline is Dec. 31, 2022, so you still have several months to get your application in."

You can apply through the Revenue Department's website, or you can apply in person. Your state representative and state senator also have the right forms and are usually eager to provide this constituent service.

Delano: "How many weeks after they apply might they get a check?"

Johnson: "If you're in the bucket where you haven't submitted an application, it typically takes between four and six weeks to process an application for payments."

Again, if you have already applied for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, you don't need to do anything to get the bonus – just give it a few weeks.

If you have not applied and think you qualify, be sure to apply before Dec. 31.