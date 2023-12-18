QB Mason Rudolph to start for Steelers against Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - During Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin's press conference on Monday afternoon, he announced that QB Mason Rudolph will start at quarterback for the Steelers' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, Dec. 23.

In addition to the announcement of Rudolph, Tomlin also said that QB Kenny Pickett is continuing to progress and that he is not out of the question for this week's matchup. His status is questionable, according to Tomlin.

Coach Tomlin also provided injury updates to other members of the Steelers. S Minkah Fitzpatrick will be out on Saturday with a knee injury. DL Cameron Heyward is in the concussion protocol.

Rudolph entered the game for QB Mitch Trubisky on Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts. Rudolph completed two passes for three total yards. Prior to that, Trubisky threw two interceptions and one touchdown on 23 attempts. He also added one rushing touchdown in their 30-13 loss to the Colts.

Saturday was Rudolph's first time entering a game since 2021, as he did not see the field during the 2022 NFL season. In 2021, Rudolph played in two games. He threw 277 yards, along with one touchdown and one interception.

Rudolph's career record as a starter is 5-4. The Steelers' game against the Bengals is set to kickoff around 4:30 p.m.