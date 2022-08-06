PWSA replacing lining and cover for Highland II Reservoir

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Crews are replacing the lining and cover for the Highland II Reservoir.

The reservoir is one of the largest water storage facilities in the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority's service area.

It provides water to most of the East End as well as parts of the South Side and West End.

"If you think of this as a massive swimming pool, we need to replace that cover and liner to make sure that no contaminants or things from the atmosphere enter that reservoir, again ensuring treated, high-quality drinking water is coming out of this reservoir," said PWSA CEO Will Pickering. "More importantly, this reservoir is temporarily going to serve as our primary disinfection point for all of our treated drinking water as we make repairs to a century-old facility at the Aspinwall water treatment plant."

This project is one of the largest of its kind in North America.