PWSA issues boil water advisory following West End water main break

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued in two Pittsburgh neighborhoods following a water main break.

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority says that a break occurred along Steuben Street around 8:15 on Thursday night.

When the break occurred, water pressure was affected in the city's Elliott, Westwood, Ridgemont, and Crafton Heights neighborhoods.

PWSA says that in these type of events, contaminants can sometimes enter the drinking water.

As a result, a precautionary boil water advisory has been issued to part's of the city's West End area.

Click here for an interactive map showing the area where the advisory has been issued.

PWSA says water buffaloes will be placed at the following locations for affected customers:

1110 Steuben Street

Hamburg Street at Springfield Street

Lorenz Avenue at Rue Grande Vue

1717 Hethlon Street

PWSA says it will be performing testing to determine if the water is safe.