Push to ban smoking in casinos picks up steam

PITTSBURGH — The push to ban smoking in Pennsylvania's casinos is picking up steam.

State Rep. Dan Frankel has re-introduced a bill that aims to eliminate loopholes that expose casino workers to secondhand smoke, expand the definition of smoking to include e-cigarettes and give local governments the ability to enact smoke-free ordinances.

"What this is about is public health," Frankel said. "We know that smoking kills people 22,000 people in Pa. every year. Many of those people are affected by secondhand smoke."

Rivers Casino said there are designated smoking and non-smoking spots. Also, the casino said its restaurants, banquet rooms, poker rooms and many other spaces are non-smoking areas.

"Decisions about smoking in Pennsylvania's casinos are made by the state legislature and Rivers will of course comply with whatever the Commonwealth mandates," the casino said in a statement.

Frankel said the legislation will come to the Health Committee next and he expects bipartisan support that will get it on the House floor.