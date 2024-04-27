Watch CBS News
PurpleStride Pittsburgh charity walk raises money for pancreatic cancer research

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hundreds of people gathered on the North Shore Saturday morning to walk to end pancreatic cancer.

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network held Purple Stride Pittsburgh, where survivors, families, caregivers, researchers and supporters raise money through the walk.

KDKA-TV's Kristine Sorensen served as emcee, honoring several of her family members who've had pancreatic cancer.

Organizers say more than 1,300 people raised more than $460,000 for pancreatic cancer research. 

