Punxsutawney man wanted for shooting at Indiana County apartment

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man wanted in a shooting that took place in a South 3rd Street apartment earlier this week.

According to state police, on Thursday night around 10 p.m., they were called to the apartment in the 800 block of South 3rd Street for a shooting.

Once they arrived, the victim, a 39-year-old man from Indiana, Pa., told troopers that a man he did not know fired a pistol at him.

No injuries were reported and the suspect had fled, but troopers did observe a bullet hole in the upstairs area of the apartment.

Another man who was at the apartment at the time of the shooting did identify the suspect as 27-year-old Storm Armagost of Punxsutawney and said the Armagost was his friend.

State police then learned that the shooting took place during a disturbance that involved drug activity. An argument ensued between the victim and Armagost, leading Armagost to fire a pistol he had tucked in his waistband, hitting the wall.

Aramgost then gathered his things and left while continuing to point the gun at the victim. He then kicked the victim from behind, causing him to fall down the stairs.

He is now facing charges of possession of a firearm without a license, recklessly endangering another person, and simple assault, among other charges.

Anyone who has information regarding Armagost is asked to call 911.

