Punxsutawney Groundhog Club reveals Phil and Phyllis' new babies' names

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Mother's Day was celebrated across the U.S. on Sunday by families of all kinds, including furry families.

That's right, a very popular Pennsylvania power couple had some celebratory news to announce in honor of the Mother's Day holiday.

The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle announced on Facebook that two names had finally been chosen for Phil and his wife, Phyllis' new babies, who were born in March.

Tom Dunkel, the president of The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle, and Vice President Dan McGinley read the news proclamation in a video.

"Born to royalty, a boy and a girl, names have been chosen to share with the world. Welcome with us as we say hello to little girl, Sunny and a boy, Shadow. With pride and joy as the kids play, from Punxatawney, happy Mother's Day!" McGinley read from a scroll.

Dunkel told CBS Pittsburgh in April no one knew Phyllis was pregnant and that they found the two babies now named Sunny and Shadow when someone went to feed the groundhogs one day in March.

The Groundhog Club Inner Circle set up suggestion boxes, open from April 30 to May 9, so the Punxsutawney community could take part in naming the happy couple's new babies.

The Groundhog Club said they reviewed all the names and discussed them with Phil in his native tongue, Groundhogese.

Here's a fun fact: Dunkel's signature cane allows him to communicate with Phil and speak Groundhogese!

Congrats to the happy family - Phil, Phyllis, Sunny and Shadow!