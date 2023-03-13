Punching their ticket: Pitt Panthers earn NCAA Tournament bid

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pitt Panthers have earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

The men's basketball program earned its first NCAA Tournament at-large bid since the 2015-16 season and will make its 27th tournament appearance when it faces No. 11 Mississippi State Tuesday, March 14 at 9:00 p.m. in a First Four matchup in Dayton, Ohio, the team announced Sunday evening via a press release.

Pitt is a play in game against Mississippi St in Dayton. If the Panthers win they would play 6th seeded Iowa State on Friday in NC. @KDKA — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) March 12, 2023

"We're excited and honored to be selected to be a part of the NCAA Tournament," said head coach Jeff Capel. "We look forward to going to Dayton and playing against a really good Mississippi State team from the SEC."

This year's tournament berth marks the first postseason appearance for the Panthers during the Capel era and the fourth time Capel has led a team into NCAA Tournament play.

For his successes, Capel was named the ACC Coach of the Year.

The postseason hoops action doesn't stop there, however.

Penn State will be the No. 10 seed and begin its tournament chase on Thursday against No. 7 Texas A&M.

Meanwhile, the West Virginia Mountaineers clinched the No. 9 seed in the South region. West Virginia will face No. 8 Maryland on Thursday in Birmingham, Ala.