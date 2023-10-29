Pumpkin Palooza puts local communities in a spooky mood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With Halloween just days away, local communities are getting into the spooky spirit early.

On Saturday afternoon, the Kelly Strayhorn Theater in East Liberty invited neighbors to their annual Pumpkin Palooza!

This year's event featured candy, crafts, and performances by local dance, theater, and music groups.

Organizers KDKA-TV spoke with said the event is seen as a great way to get community members ready for the upcoming holiday!

"Pumpkin Palooza is a youth and family Halloween celebration! It's just a time for community members to get together. We have a costume contest, face painting, [and] some amazing community partners with us," said Sarah Gilmer, programming manager at the Kelly Strayhorn Theater.

Entertainment included a performance from the Alumni Theater Company, whose young and teen artists put on a show made specifically for this year's event!