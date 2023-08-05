Watch CBS News
Public Utility Commission approves settlement over house explosion

NORTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Getting closure four years after a house exploded in North Franklin Township.

The Public Utility Commission has approved a nearly $1 million settlement with Columbia Gas. The gas company claimed responsibility for the explosion in July 2019, saying it failed to install a pressure regulator on Lake Drive.

Columbia's insurance company has already paid out $6 million because of the explosion. 

