Public Safety Center set to open in Downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new Public Safety Center is set to open in Downtown Pittsburgh this afternoon.
The new center will be opening along Wood Street.
City police will be moving its Zone 2 substation from its spot along Liberty Avenue to the new 8,500 sq. foot space.
The Zone 2 headquarters in the Hill District will not be impacted.
The city will be leasing the new space from PNC Bank, paying nearly $480,000 over the next five years.
With the move, the city will be shifting two more officers to the location, which will give them a total of 18 officers stationed there.
According to public safety leaders, this spot will be more conducive to community meetings and will act as a command post for large Downtown events
This all comes as the city has been focusing its attention on Downtown crime and trying to make it safer following a rash of incidents from shooting to fights and more -- some happening in the middle of the workday in broad daylight.
The grand opening and ribbon cutting will be taking place at Noon today.
for more features.