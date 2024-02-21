Watch CBS News
Public Safety Center set to open in Downtown Pittsburgh

By Lauren Linder

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new Public Safety Center is set to open in Downtown Pittsburgh this afternoon.

The new center will be opening along Wood Street.

A new Public Safety Center is set to open along Wood Street in Downtown Pittsburgh.  KDKA Photojournalist Bryan Orr

City police will be moving its Zone 2 substation from its spot along Liberty Avenue to the new 8,500 sq. foot space.

The Zone 2 headquarters in the Hill District will not be impacted.

The city will be leasing the new space from PNC Bank, paying nearly $480,000 over the next five years.

With the move, the city will be shifting two more officers to the location, which will give them a total of 18 officers stationed there. 

According to public safety leaders, this spot will be more conducive to community meetings and will act as a command post for large Downtown events

This all comes as the city has been focusing its attention on Downtown crime and trying to make it safer following a rash of incidents from shooting to fights and more -- some happening in the middle of the workday in broad daylight. 

The grand opening and ribbon cutting will be taking place at Noon today. 

First published on February 21, 2024 / 5:20 AM EST

