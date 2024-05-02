Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh asks Pennsylvania to freeze driver registration for unpaid parking tickets

Community concerned about pause on parking lot construction at former Civic Arena site

Community concerned about pause on parking lot construction at former Civic Arena site

Community concerned about pause on parking lot construction at former Civic Arena site

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh is calling on Harrisburg to help with the issue of unpaid parking tickets.

They're requesting the state's help to change the consequences in order to better enforce those unpaid tickets, according to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

As of now, parking officers boot vehicles with unpaid tickets and that can cost drivers up to $1,500 to get them removed from the tire on their vehicle.

Now, parking authority leaders are proposing a change to lawmakers in Harrisburg that would freeze a driver's registration once their unpaid tickets reach a certain amount.

David Onorato, authority executive director, and Mark Vergenes, vice president of the Pennsylvania Parking Association appeared before the Pennsylvania Senate Transportation Committee and said that a total of $250 for the freezing of registration would be easier to pay off than the option of a boot.

They did say that around 89% of outstanding tickets do get paid.