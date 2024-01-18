Public hearing scheduled for Thursday regarding possible UPMC-Washington Health System merger

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Today, people will be giving their input regarding a proposed hospital merger in Washington County.

UPMC has offered a proposal to acquire Washington Health System.

That would include two hospitals and several medical practices.

The Pennsylvania State Attorney General's Office is holding the hearing at 2 p.m. at the Rossin Campus Center Ballroom at Washington & Jefferson College.

The Federal Trade Commission is also reviewing the proposal in order to make sure that healthcare competition in the region is not affected.

According to reporting from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, a major opponent of this merger is SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania which has been locked in a decade-long battle with UPMC to unionize workers at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Oakland.

