PRT's Wood Street Station to close for two weeks for escalator replacement

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - People who use Pittsburgh Regional Transit's light rail and either board or get off at Wood Street will soon have to use either Steel Plaza or Gateway stations.

Beginning on December 8, Wood Street Station will close as PRT will begin replacing all four escalators as part of an ongoing light rail construction project.

The closure begins at the start of service on December 8 and it will be shut down to all passengers and pedestrians at that time.

It's expected to be opened by 4 p.m. on December 22.

Despite the closures, PRT is not expecting any disruption to service to all other stations.

Weekend service, however, will be disrupted downtown as crews conduct repair work in the tunnels under the Central Business District.

Starting on Friday, December 8 at 8 p.m. and the start of service on Monday, December 11, and then again between Friday, December 15 and Monday, December 18, inbound service will stop at Penn Station.

Riders who are going to Gateway, North Side, or Allegheny stations should exit at Penn Station and there will be a free shuttle bus to Gateway Station.

Riders are asked to allow for 30-40 extra minutes of additional travel time.

You can see more on PRT's website at this link.