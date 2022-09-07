Watch CBS News
PRT to make 'major announcement' surrounding the future of transit in Allegheny County

By Mike Darnay

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A major announcement is expected to be made on Wednesday morning regarding the future of transit in Allegheny County.

An event will be held at the end of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. East Busway at 10 a.m.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit as well as local leaders and advocates from the health, energy, and environmental sectors are expected to be in attendance.

Details of the announcement have yet to be released.

September 7, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

