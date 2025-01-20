Watch CBS News
One person taken to the hospital due to bus fire in Oakland

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - At least one person has been taken to the hospital as a result of a bus fire in Oakland on Monday evening. 

According to dispatch, just before 6 p.m., a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus caught fire in the area of Fifth Avenue and Tennyson Avenue. 

University of Pittsburgh Police have said that as of just before 6:30 p.m., the fire was extinguished and those in the area were evacuated safely. 

The condition of the person taken to the hospital was not made available. 

It's unknown if anyone else was hurt as a result of the fire. 

We've reached out to Pittsburgh Regional Transit for more information and are awaiting a response. 

