PRT bus collides with car, multiple people evaluated by medics

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus and a car collided in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

It happened at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Bigelow Square. Video of the scene shows crews that worked to treat those hurt and clear the area.

It's unclear how many people were hurt by the accident.

The road was reopened as of 12:30 p.m.