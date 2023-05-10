Watch CBS News
PRT bus and car collide on the North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Five people were hurt when a car collided with a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus this morning on the North Side. 

The driver and four passengers on the bus all sustained minor injuries after the car crossed the center line, causing the bus and car to collide. 

Both the car and the bus were towed from the scene and the crash is being investigated. 

