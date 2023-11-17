Proud About Pittsburgh: How to handle holiday stress and embrace gratitude this Thanksgiving

The holiday season is upon us and with that often brings a sense of feeling overwhelmed. Whether it's trying to prepare food for Thanksgiving, getting along with family while hosting, or falling under the pressure to have everything done for the holidays; it can feel never-ending.

With the rise in social media and the pressure to maintain a perfect highlight reel, both women and men feel the urge to keep up with the Joneses. Whatever your particular situation or worry is, know that there are ways to prepare and handle the strain.

First, it is okay to set boundaries with those who push you to your limit. Keeping things cordial and not reacting instantly to negative situations will help keep the peace at the dinner table.

Remember everyone is facing a hard battle. Often people are mirrors and show you what you actually may need to work on yourself. Try to see the good in others, especially during Thanksgiving. Remember all of the things you are grateful for.

Having support from a family member or friend to talk through tough times during this holiday season sounds like a no-brainer, but we often bottle things up and then lose our heads at the height of arguments.

Instead, count to 10, take deep breaths, excuse yourself from a conversation or the table and breathe in a separate place to calm yourself down.

Karlie Rae Photography

The reason for the season is togetherness, goodwill and joy with others. If that feels like an impossible task in your home, don't judge yourself or the other person, instead, come to terms with the way things are currently. Work on doing everything you can to be the best host or guest you can be by being gracious.

I spoke with psychotherapist and founder of The Counseling and Wellness Center of Pittsburgh Stephanie Wijkstrom about what to do if you feel caught in the middle of holiday stress.

Wijkstrom says you should never feel guilty about prioritizing your well-being. She suggests practicing active listening when engaging with family members. Truly hear what someone is saying to you without becoming defensive. Even if you don't agree, show that you understand.

Wijkstrom says choosing your battles is vital. Not every disagreement or conflict needs to be addressed and can be let go. It is better to keep the peace, you can do this by trying to find common ground or interests. This helps to foster positive conversation and connection by focusing on shared experiences instead of differences.

Lastly, Wijkstrom suggests seeking support by reaching out to a trusted friend or family member to provide support and understanding during difficult interactions. Remember to take care of yourself. Often the holidays can make us put ourselves last and this ends up doing more harm than good.

Karlie Rae Photography

You can't control the behavior of others, but you always have control over how you respond. Focus on maintaining your own mental health this Thanksgiving. Make a list of ten things or people in your life you are grateful for. You will probably notice you can add even more to the list than you originally imagined.

Getting into this positive mindset before company comes over or traveling to see loved ones will keep you in the right frame of mind.

Happy Thanksgiving!