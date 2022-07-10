Protests continue in Akron following killing of Jayland Walker

AKRON (KDKA) - Hundreds filled the streets of Akron, Ohio this weekend to protest the deadly police shooting of Jayland Walker.

The rally took place outside of city hall and honored the life of the 25-year-old. They demanded accountability for the death of the man.

Police claim that Walker was wearing a ski mask when they shot and killed him, they also said they found a gun inside his car on that day - June 27.

Walker's body sustained 60 gunshot wounds and he was unarmed during the shooting.

His body was also handcuffed when it arrived at the medical examiner's office.

Saturday's protest was peaceful, and that was to respect the wishes of the Walker family. That came after police detained and charged several people for failing to disperse.

Among those arrested were Breonna Taylor's aunt and James Blake Jr.'s father.

"If we have to explain to White America 60 bullets is too many bullets," Blake said. "If we have to explain that seven bullets, is too many bullets, then you already look at us as animals. You don't shoot a deer 60 times."

The eight officers involved in the shooting are on leave and are facing an independent investigation from the state.