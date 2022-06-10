Protesters call for the reopening of Pittsburgh's immigration courtroom

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Friday, protesters outside of Pittsburgh's former immigration courtroom said they want it to reopen.

It was shut down in April with little notice and now, immigrants in Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia say that closure is making it harder for them to become Americans.

Without the courtroom in Pittsburgh, people seeking citizenship are now forced to drive hours to go through the process of staying in the country.

"We are scrambling to make sure our community doesn't get deported when it is the job of the courts to do basic due diligence," said Laura Perkins, emergency response organizer, Casa San Jose.

Carlos Blanco has been living in Pittsburgh on a tourist visa for 10 years, he said these circumstances are nerve-racking for him and his family.

"It's very scary and complicated, it's difficult times right now in the country," Blanco said.

Blanco said their only options are to now find transportation to Philadelphia, the next closest courtroom, or have their hearing online.

Neither of which are easy options considering their living situation.

It's why Casa San Jose — a community resource center for Latinos - gathered to protest in front of the former courtroom on Friday.

They called on the Executive Office for Immigration Review to restore the courtroom.

"We're not here to criticize them, we're here to work with them and say 'let's find you a place,'" said Perkins.

The community group has the backing of Sen. Bob Casey and Rep. Mike Doyle and Conor Lamb.

However, if the courtroom isn't restored, it's more than just a five-hour car ride or setting up a laptop that may not be available.

These immigrants know it's their citizenship and asylum at stake.

"The consequence of not presenting to the court is obviously the process of deportation," Blanco told KDKA.

Currently, thousands of immigrants and their families are sitting on the courtroom dockets waiting to extend citizenship.

Casa San Jose has a petition with close to 400 signatures to try and bring back the courtroom.

