Abortion-rights supporters march in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Protests continue around the country surrounding the leak of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court that could possibly overturn Roe v. Wade.

On Saturday, one of those protests was held in Pittsburgh. Women's rights supporters said the movement isn't just about abortion but protecting the liberties of everybody. They believe the few should not take away the rights of the many.

"Women's rights are human rights and women's liberty is human liberty," Tracy Baton said. "The attack on liberty by the Supreme Court decision is an attack we've never seen. We've never seen courts roll back liberty."

Women and men marched together in protest, with some sharing familiar experiences. Baton argues being "pro-life" can mean making tough decisions about abortion based on circumstances.

"Every child deserves food, every child deserves care and concern," Baton said. "Black women's health in Pittsburgh is abominable. All of those are issues of life, and in many cases, the decision to support life is the decision to have an abortion."

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey joined the rally, passionately promoting women's rights while urging the group to keep fighting.

"Without adversity, we can't step to the challenge," Gainey said. "They gave us a challenge, and we'll show them they will never overturn Roe v. Wade because we the people are here to fight you every step of the way."

From the City-County Building's steps to Market Square, chants echoed through the city as women's rights supporters said they are answering the call to fight back against an attack on abortion rights.

"I think that when we cower at home afraid, they can come for our liberty," Baton said. "When we stand together, we are the majority of America."

Organizers said the solution to protecting women's rights comes with voting.