Protecting yourself and your job from being replaced by AI and automation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Artificial intelligence and automation are steadily growing across many industries. With that growth, how do you protect yourself from being replaced by a machine?

KDKA's John Shumway looked into the future of jobs.

When Walmart recently announced it will serve 2/3 of its stores through automation and more than 1/2 of its fulfillment center by 2026, it gets your attention.

We've seen automation make some nifty moves in fulfillment centers and warehouses, but are they threatening our jobs?

"We're seeing things across multiple industries where even as robotic strategies are being implemented, you need that human element and you need the human touch," said Leigh Chelsey of the logistics-focused Longbow Advantage.

Chelsey says that jobs might change as a result of the technology.

"I think maybe jobs will shift," Chelsey said. "I think, you know, what you're asked to do on the floor and on the line will shift a little bit."

In fact, Chelsey says that automation and AI could take some of the physical demands off of people, but they have limitations.

"Robotics is great, but if a robot goes down, well, who's gonna step in and do that work? Who's trained to do that work?" Chelsey asked.

If you're worried about your future, Chelsey says there's a huge opportunity to learn how to service new machines and to learn the technology behind them.

When it comes to people just starting out in the workforce, Chelsey says that there are great programs for kids coming out of high school who may not want to go the route of attending a four-year school and that these programs at tech schools are very focused on the new technology.

Automation and AI are only going to grow, so Chelsey says it's best to get ahead of the curve and be its master.

Chelsey says if automation is coming to your business, it's a good recommendation to volunteer and ask to be put on lists for automation training.

No automation has a human brain and ideas and invention will never go out of demand.