Protecting Your Data: Steps to secure your information when you discard your old electronics

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the new iPhone here, new laptops, and computers in full fear for back to school, have you thought about your old devices and how they could pose a security risk?

What about that smart TV, especially if you upgrade?

When I first dug into this, the smart TV aspect took me by surprise, and the steps we take with other electronics that we think will do the job to protect our security...but don't.

So, you get that nice TV upgrade and get a 75-inch then you put your old 60-inch TV on Facebook Marketplace or Craig's List but if that's the case? Take some security steps before you do.

"Make sure you log out of any subscription services you're using Netflix, Amazon Prime, and things like that so that the next user can't just go on and start watching stuff on your account for free," said Kevin Brasler, the Executive Editor of Consumers' Checkbook.

Brasler, of the watchdog group Consumers' Checkbook, said when it comes to electronics. there is a major misconception about how to protect your personal information.

"I could just go on there and just delete my files and then empty the recycle bin or whatever and they'll be gone for good, but that's not the case," Brasler said.

That's for good reason because according to Brasler, device manufacturers usually leave ways to get your data back should you accidentally delete it.

When it comes to cell phones, back up your data somewhere if you need it.

"Both Apple and Android manufacturers, there's a function on their phones to where you can reset the factory defaults and that will likely get rid of most of the data you need to get rid of," he explained.

However, with computers, follow the manufacturers' recommendations of how to wipe your data clean and how to wipe it clean.

"To be completely safe, there are secondary applications," he said. "You can run this program and it will go ahead and overwrite any remaining data with other stuff so that other people can't extract useful information from it."

If that computer is not being resold and never going to be used again, you can pull the hard drive out and drill holes in it.

It really is that easy for someone to get information out of your old computer these days because there is easy-to-use software out there for all of us to use to that helps us recover data we may have accidentally deleted, but that could be used by someone to get that information out of your old, discarded electronics, even if you think you've hit the delete button.