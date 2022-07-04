Protecting your animals during holiday fireworks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As we head towards tonight's fireworks in the community or in the backyard, while the celebrations are a sensory enjoyment for us, what about our dogs?

Veterinarian Dr. Mike Hutchinson says the fireworks can make your dog fearful.

"Please don't take them to the firework events because most dogs are scared to death when they hear those loud noises and they don't understand it," Dr. Hutchinson said.

Dr. Hutchinson also says that the fireworks can make dogs fearful, leading them to bite or even be able to get out of their collars.

Dr. Hutchinson says if there are going to be fireworks near your home, you could keep the dogs in an inner room or in a crate. Music can be used to help give them something to listen to other than the fireworks.

For horse owners, it's suggested to keep the animals in their stall to help keep them safe.

Cats are also sensitive to the loud blast of fireworks and will often respond by trying to find a place to hide.