How to protect student-athletes practicing in the heat

MARS, Pa. (KDKA) — As schools all over the area begin practicing, coaches and players must consider the heat.

"We go three days a week, sometimes four," Mars football coach Eric Kasperowicz said. "But we try to get here before the sun gets here."

He said while training is important ahead of the fall season, protecting the players from the summer weather is equally important.

"You really got to take it to heart and make sure the kids are educated on it," Kasperowicz said. "You see every kid has a big water jug with them."

Helping the team feel better and push harder.

"When you're tired, you're not thinking straight. Having a break or some water can really help get your mind straight," senior football player Jacob Maple said.

Doctors say they see plenty of athletes and young children coming to emergency rooms for heat-related health issues during heat waves like this. They say many are treated for heat exhaustion, heat cramps and heat stroke, all of which are commonly brought on by dehydration.

"Probably the best fluid to rehydrate yourself is milk," said Dr. Ray Pitetti, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Pittsburgh. "Sports drinks are great because they have electrolytes in them. So keeping yourself hydrated with the appropriate fluids is probably one of the most important things you can do."

In addition to hydration, doctors say scheduled breaks are important and wearing appropriate clothing that will does not trap the heat.