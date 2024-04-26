Proposed housing development around Washington County lake puts neighbors at odds

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Neighbors in North Strabane are at odds over plans to build a new housing development around Peters Lake Park.

Developers want to build 41 new homes in the 35-acre greenspace. The dilemma is it's just a few hundred yards from Peters Lake.

People in the area say they're concerned about the impact it will have on the serenity of the park while others welcome new development.

Built as a reservoir in the 1930s, Peters Lake offers a touch of wilderness in the increasingly urban South Hills. The township bought the lake from Pennsylvania American Water in 1996 to preserve the grounds and the lake. Since then, it's been used by people far and wide for walking, running, fishing, kayaking and even bird watching.

"It's a great animal preserve. It's a great place to come with your pet, your children, adults, there's something for everybody here and that's what's so nice about it, keeping it as green space," said Peters Township resident Jeannie Shader.

"It's one of the last places where you can actually enjoy a lake and enjoy the forest around it," said Naomi Hurwitz from South Park.

A proposal to build a 41-home housing development to be called The Collective at Peters Lake along both sides of North Spring Valley Road has divided the community.

"A hidden gem. It's so beautiful here. The water is perfectly clear, we don't want anything messing that up," said Kathy Lucas with the group Save Peters Lake.

In addition to the development impacting the serenity of the park, the Save Peters Lake group is concerned about how it will affect traffic. Lucas says 41 homes is easily two cars per family and 82 added cars to a road with one way out is just too much.

"It's a very busy road over there," Lucas said, adding, "Traffic may be a real problem."

Just as there are people who are adamantly against the development, there are just as many people who can appreciate both sides, like Scott Jardine of Upper St. Clair.

"I can see why they want to. Such a beautiful, beautiful spot. Who wouldn't want to live close to a place like this?" he said.

The North Strabane Township supervisors will vote on the proposal on Tuesday.