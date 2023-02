Proposed Pa. bill would allow farmers to grow medical cannabis

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A couple of Harrisburg Democrats want to let Pennsylvania farmers grow medical cannabis.

The bill would create a new permit for farmers and other small agricultural ventures to grow and sell medical cannabis.

Supporters say it would open the door to new growers, including those in marginalized communities.