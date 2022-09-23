Proposed legislation would require drivers to pay outstanding Turnpike tolls before registering vehicles
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pennsylvania lawmaker has a plan to help get the Turnpike out of debt.
State Senator Marty Flynn says he'll introduce legislation that would require drivers to pay any outstanding tolls before they can register their vehicle.
A recent audit found more than $100 million in unpaid tolls.
Another senator is drafting a separate bill that would allow the state to use lottery winnings or state tax refunds to settle unpaid Turnpike fees.
Neither bill is expected to pass this year.
