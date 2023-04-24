Proposed legislation would lower Pennsylvania's minimum driving age to 15

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- How young is too young to drive? Should the minimum age be raised in Pennsylvania? There's legislation making its way through Harrisburg to lower the age for a learner's permit to 15.

KDKA's John Shumway looked into what's behind the effort and what it could mean to families.

Right now, Pennsylvania is one of only nine states in the country that requires young people to wait until they are 16 to get a learner's permit.

"Government should not be a roadblock to youth employment, and that's what's happening right now In Pennsylvania," said Rep. Eric Nelson (R-Westmoreland County). "I was talking with the classroom full of Greensburg-Salem students who live in rural areas and without the ability for them to drive, they can't get to work."

Rep. Nelson has joined a Democratic colleague from Philadelphia to introduce legislation to roll the driver's permit age back to 15 -- but would still require the six-month training requirement.

According to Rep. Nelson, teens would be able to start that six-month process earlier and potentially be able to drive to work when they turn 16.

"What we've seen is that time and experience really add up to a more skilled driver and skill is really critical for safety," said Jennifer Johnson-Nazareth with State Farm Insurance.

With 41 states already allowing young drivers to earn permits at 15, and some even at 14, State Farm says it's important to remember that maturity plays into the ability to block out distractions.

Rep. Nelson also pointed out that Ohio already issues permits at 15 & 1/2.

State Farm points out that even in states with lower driving ages, many young people and families are waiting until the young driver is 16 or even 17 to start the process.

With bipartisan support, the age in Pennsylvania has a reasonable shot at being lowered.