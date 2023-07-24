Proposed bill would create tax credits for Pennsylvania first responders

Ross Township (KDKA) - First responder staffing shortages continue to plague departments across the commonwealth, but relief could be on the way.

A new bill recently introduced in Harrisburg could give a big tax credit to firefighters, EMTs and paramedics in Pennsylvania.

When seconds count in an emergency, you count on first responders; but finding people who want to become EMTs and paramedics continues to be a challenge.

"Recruitment and retention are a big issue and a lot of that comes down to the ability of services to pay wages and generate revenue, to manage the organization, buy capital assets, take care of the benefits and those kinds of things," said Chief Greg Porter of Ross/West View EMS.

Ross/West View provides medical and rescue services to communities in the North Hills. Porter said they are currently fully staffed with full-time, part-time and volunteer EMTs and paramedics.

"The number of applicants that we get is significantly down than it has been in the past but our numbers of folks on staff is good," he said.

Chief Porter said the industry has seen a steady staffing decline over the past 10 to 15 years and COVID exacerbated that.

"Allegheny County for example from 128 EMS agencies in 1990 and now down to 33 municipal responding agencies, that's how many that have gone out of business and that continues to happen year after year, so we need to take steps fast to fix that or we're going to run out of ambulances," Porter said.

In Harrisburg, Rep. Joe Hogan of Bucks County introduced House Bill 1557, which would give a $2,500 tax credit per year over three years to firefighters and EMS personnel who live in PA or move to the state for a position. The chunk of cash per year would go to paid first responders and volunteers for taxable years after December 31, 2022.

The bill is similar to the proposed tax credit for police officers, nurses and teachers that was recently approved by the House.

The hope is that the tax credit will boost recruitment and retention of employees.

Chief Porter said he's appreciative lawmakers are paying attention to public safety, but it is one of many steps that need to happen.

"I think the tax credit is one step and I think when you talk about the state, I don't think they bear the responsibility of fixing that by themselves, I think it's the communities, the insurance industry, municipal officials, county officials, there's no silver bullet that's going to fix it but this is one step in the right direction. I would liken this to eating an elephant, how do you do that, one bite at a time, right so this a good way to start that and its certainly appreciated but we need more and more solutions to a very significant problem," he said.

The pay and schedule may drive people away from applying for EMT and paramedic jobs. In the rain and snow or on holidays and weekends, there's always someone on the job and it's a dangerous one.

Chief Porter said on the other side of the coin, it's a rewarding job. He hopes people will become aware of the tax credit if the bill passes and visit their EMS station to learn about what they do.

"There are also tremendous benefits. You work in a different environment every day. You get to meet wonderful people every day. You really get to help your community, which is unique. Nobody ever leaves here with the sense that they didn't do something special on that particular shift and there's a lot to be said for that," said Porter.

House Bill 1557 now sits in the House Finance Committee for consideration. You can view the bill here.