Property tax relief coming for millions of Pennsylvanians

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Property tax relief is coming for millions of Pennsylvanians.

Governor Shapiro says that $900 million will be available for property tax relief across the state for at least the next five years.

It's a record increase of $150 million and Governor Shapiro says this is thanks to revenues and conservative projections from the budget office,

Local school districts will be required to pass this funding onto local taxpayers.

This is usually done by increasing homestead exemptions that lower property taxes by reducing the taxable assessed value of the home.

As a result, homeowners have a smaller tax burden and are required to pay less in property taxes.

The state's Department of Education will notify each local school district of its property tax allocation by May 1.