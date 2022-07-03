Property tax and rent rebate program deadline extended in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Thousands of Pennsylvanians are now getting property tax and rental rebate disbursements.
More than 260,000 older and disabled Pennsylvanias have applied through the Pennsylvania Rebate Program for rent and property taxes paid last year.
For those wanting to apply, the deadline has been extended this year to December 31.
You can find an application and requirements at this link.
