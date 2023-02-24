New program started by the Ukrainian community in Carnegie helps refugees

New program started by the Ukrainian community in Carnegie helps refugees

New program started by the Ukrainian community in Carnegie helps refugees

CARNEGIE, Pa. (KDKA) — Thursday night in the U.S. officially marked one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It happened in 2022 on Feb. 23 at 8:59 p.m. Eastern Time zone and Feb. 24, at 3:59 a.m. Eastern European time. The war rages on as countless Ukrainian families now seek refuge in the U.S., with many now in Allegheny County trying to adjust to their new lives.

However, a new program started by the Ukrainian community in Carnegie is helping them in the process.

Ukrainian refugees came together for a song and a prayer at the Ukrainian Cultural and Humanitarian Institute in Carnegie.

Natali Rusyn, her 8-year-old son, and her parents made the trek to the U.S. at the end of November to meet her sister Valentina Gladkov in Greenfield.

"This year was very hard for all of Ukrainian people, all of Ukrainian kids. And so it's a tragedy," Rusyn said.

Gladkov said it took some time to convince them.

"Of course, it's dangerous, but this is their land, this is their home," Gladkov said.

The transition hasn't been easy.

"It's so stressful to be here because it's not usual for me, it's not my home," Rusyn said.

When Rusyn hears loud noises or the sound of planes, it brings her back to the warzone. She also has had a hard time finding a job since she doesn't speak fluent English.

It's why she and dozens of other refugees came to an event at the Ukrainian Cultural and Humanitarian Institute in Carnegie on Thursday night.

President Stephen Haluszczak started the monthly program in January to provide refugees with information about social services, employment, and more.

"There's a need for housing. There's need for jobs. There's need for children to have activities and go to school. There's so many needs. It's overwhelming," Haluszczak said. "They leave everything that they've known, their homes, their belongings, their family, their livelihoods, everything that they know."

It's already greatly appreciated.

"For help and sources that she can use to find a job and just integrate here," Gladkov said.

However, on this remembrance, one wish comes to mind.

"I hope in the next February we will be at home," Rusyn said.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, so far nearly 12,000 people in the state are approved as sponsors for Ukrainian refugees as a part of the federal resettlement program called Uniting for Ukraine.