Watch CBS News
Local News

Primanti Bros. hosting tailgate to open new Ross Township location

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Primanti Bros. hosting tailgate party to open new Ross Township location
Primanti Bros. hosting tailgate party to open new Ross Township location 00:21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Primanti Bros. is opening up a new location in Ross Township at McIntire Square, and they're hosting a tailgate on opening day to mark the occasion.

It starts at 6 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2023. 

The first 100 customers in line will get free sandwiches for an entire year.

They'll be fully open for customers starting at noon.

First published on September 24, 2023 / 5:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.