Primanti Bros. hosting tailgate to open new Ross Township location
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Primanti Bros. is opening up a new location in Ross Township at McIntire Square, and they're hosting a tailgate on opening day to mark the occasion.
It starts at 6 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2023.
The first 100 customers in line will get free sandwiches for an entire year.
They'll be fully open for customers starting at noon.
