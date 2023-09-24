Primanti Bros. hosting tailgate to open new Ross Township location

Primanti Bros. hosting tailgate party to open new Ross Township location

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Primanti Bros. is opening up a new location in Ross Township at McIntire Square, and they're hosting a tailgate on opening day to mark the occasion.

It starts at 6 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2023.

The first 100 customers in line will get free sandwiches for an entire year.

They'll be fully open for customers starting at noon.