Watch CBS News
Local News

Primanti Bros. opens location in Kennywood

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh staple, Primanti Bros. has now opened a location inside Kennywood.

From the iconic Pitts-burger to the capicola and cheese, all sorts of sandwiches with coleslaw and fresh-cut fries piled high are available daily thanks to this "yinzeriffic" crossover.

"I've been going to Kennywood and Primanti Bros. for more than 40 years - just like many Pittsburghers," Primanti Bros. CEO Adam Golomb said in April. "Finalizing this partnership to open Primanti Bros. inside Kennywood has us very excited. We'll see you this spring inside the park."

An official grand opening ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, June 8, 2023.

First published on May 28, 2023 / 5:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.