Primanti Bros. opens location in Kennywood

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh staple, Primanti Bros. has now opened a location inside Kennywood.

From the iconic Pitts-burger to the capicola and cheese, all sorts of sandwiches with coleslaw and fresh-cut fries piled high are available daily thanks to this "yinzeriffic" crossover.

"I've been going to Kennywood and Primanti Bros. for more than 40 years - just like many Pittsburghers," Primanti Bros. CEO Adam Golomb said in April. "Finalizing this partnership to open Primanti Bros. inside Kennywood has us very excited. We'll see you this spring inside the park."

An official grand opening ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, June 8, 2023.