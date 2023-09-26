Primanti Bros. opening new location in McCandless in celebration of 90 years in business

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Primanti Bros. is opening a new location this week in McCandless as part of the company's celebrating 90 years in business!

The first 100 people through the door on Wednesday at the new location in McIntyre Square will receive free sandwiches for a year.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

As part of the grand opening festivities, there will be games, a DJ, and prizes with the doors opening around 10 a.m.

"Most businesses don't open their doors and then immediately give away the house to start their first day," said Adam Golomb, CEO, Primanti Bros., "But, we've never really been one to stick to the rules. And, we've been focused on growing on McKnight road for years - so there's no better way to celebrate."

"We are committed to Pennsylvania - but also to our hometown," said Golomb. "In recent years, we've been growing outside of Pittsburgh. It feels good to be back home."

ABOUT PRIMANTI BROS.

Primanti's was founded in 1933 and has become a nationally known restaurant chain, well-known for it's Almost Famous sandwiches consisting of two pieces of Italian bread with grilled meat, cole slaw, cheese, fresh-cut french fries, and slices of tomato.

A number of different meat selections from the grill are available for the sandwiches, including capicola, angus sirloin, ham, pastrami, corned beef, roast beef, kielbasa, cajun chicken, Italian sausage, salami, bacon, bologna, as well as meatless options such as fried fish or southwest bean burgers.

The company has several dozen locations in the Pittsburgh area, and a number of locations throughout Ohio, central and eastern Pennsylvania, and two locations in Florida.