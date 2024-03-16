Primanti Bros offering free sandwiches for a year to the first 100 customers at new Indiana location

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) - If you're a fan of Primanti Brothers in Indiana County, soon you won't have to travel too far to get the iconic sammich!

The Pittsburgh staple announced on Friday that on Wednesday, March 20 they will be hosting a grand opening at its brand-new Indiana location.

It will be located at 1540 Oakland Avenue near Indiana University of Pennsylvania's campus.

"Most businesses don't open their doors and then immediately give away the house to start their first day," said Adam Golomb, CEO, Primanti Bros., "But, we've never really been one to stick to the rules. And, we've been focused on coming to Indiana for years – so there's no better way to celebrate."

The grand opening will offer free sandwiches for a year to the first 100 people through the door. A tailgating celebration will begin at 5 a.m. and doors will open at 10 a.m. There will be games, a DJ, and other prizes available to those who attend.

Just like the locations around Pittsburgh and other cities, the Indiana location will be a full-service restaurant with numerous TVs, an expanded menu, and a massive, stainless steel bar with all the usual beer, wine, and cocktails.

