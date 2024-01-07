Primanti Bros. sending congratulatory sandwiches to Nashville after Titans win gives Steelers a playoff berth

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers are playoff-bound thanks to a Week 18 Tennesee Titans win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Primanti Brothers is offering its thanks.

Primanti Brothers is sending its trademark sandwiches to Nashville as a thank-you to the Titans for beating the Jaguars and giving the Steelers the final AFC playoff berth.

"Sandwich kits are being prepped, and Primanti Brothers will be sending enough sandwiches to feed the Titans – especially head coach and former Steeler, Mike Vrabel," per a press release from Primanti Bros.

"Nothing says 'Thank you' like a great meal," said Adam Golomb, CEO of Primanti Bros. "And there's no better meal in Pittsburgh than Primanti Bros. We all need a little help from our friends," Golomb added. "And we've got a soft spot for Vrabel and his squad in Tennessee – unless we're meeting them on the field. But for today – the Titans were our friends."

The sandwich kits being sent to Nashville include Primanti Bros. Italian bread, meats, provolone cheese, tomatoes and the restaurant chain's famous coleslaw and fries.

The Steelers finished the 2023-24 season with a 10-7 record, overcoming the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 on Sunday.