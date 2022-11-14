Priest charged with sexual assault found not guilty

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh priest accused of sexual assault has been found not guilty.

Father Robert Cedolia was found not guilty on Monday after being at the center of a sexual assault case. He was originally charged with aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, sexual assault and corruption of minors. He was acquitted of all charges.

He was accused of sexually abusing a minor in the 1990s as pastor of Our Lady of Joy Parish in Holiday Park. He was placed on administrative leave by the district in August 2019.

Bishop David Zubik released a statement on Monday, saying:

"The not guilty verdict reached in criminal court for Father Robert Cedolia represents the conclusion of a nearly four-year period since an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor was filed against him. Father Cedolia was in active ministry for 41 years. He has maintained his innocence throughout these proceedings. The civil court ruling is consistent with the finding of the diocesan Independent Review Board, which found no merit in the claim. May our words, our deeds, and our prayers, always reflect the healing love of Jesus."

Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests released a statement, saying:

"It is shocking that jurors found Cedolia not guilty of these crimes despite the great work of the prosecutors. We applaud and stand firmly in the belief of the victim in this case who bravely shared his truth while taking the stand."