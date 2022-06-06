Watch CBS News
Pride parade held in Swissvale

SWISSVALE (KDKA) -- The rainbow colors were out in force on Sunday for a Pride parade in Swissvale.

Community members met at Frick Park and made their way through the borough.

Organizers say the event is an important show of unity.

Bloomfield also held its Pride festival on Sunday afternoon, along with it being the fourth and final day of the Pittsburgh Pride Revolution. 

First published on June 6, 2022 / 1:44 AM

