Watch CBS News
Local News

Pride on the Shore returning to Stage AE in June

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pride on the Shore returning to Stage AE in June
Pride on the Shore returning to Stage AE in June 00:23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pride on the Shore is returning to Stage AE on June 3.

Ava Max and Fletcher will headline the multi-stage event. Other talent includes Betty Who and Aquaria, the season 10 winner of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Registration is now open for pre-sale tickets.

Tickets will also be provided to local LGBTQ organizations to ensure underprivileged youth can participate.

First published on February 7, 2023 / 8:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.