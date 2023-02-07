Pride on the Shore returning to Stage AE in June

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pride on the Shore is returning to Stage AE on June 3.

Ava Max and Fletcher will headline the multi-stage event. Other talent includes Betty Who and Aquaria, the season 10 winner of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Registration is now open for pre-sale tickets.

Tickets will also be provided to local LGBTQ organizations to ensure underprivileged youth can participate.