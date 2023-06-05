Pride fashion show held at Phipps Conservatory

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The LGBTQIA+ community in Pittsburgh took to the runway as models on Sunday.

The event was called True Colors: The Fashions of Pride and aim to bring together fashion, art, and the spirit of Pride.

It was held at the Phipps Conservatory in conjunction with its Summer Flower Show called Flowers Meet Fashion, inspired by Pittsburgh icon Billy Porter.

"I think it's really important to celebrate the great diversity that is the LGBTQIA+ community," said Mario Montaño, Communications Director for the City of Pittsburgh. "You really saw that here today in the fashion show through the designs and the different communities represented. It's a place where everyone was welcomed today."

All money raised at the event goes towards empowering and lifting LGBTQIA+ small businesses in Pittsburgh.