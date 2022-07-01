Previewing the 2022 Big Butler Fair

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- County fair season has officially arrived -- and the Big Butler Fair will get things rolling here in Western Pennsylvania.

As KDKA's John Shumway found out in a visit to the fairgrounds, there's a lot more to offer than funnel cakes and blue ribbons -- with plenty of family, traditions, and friendly competition for everyone to enjoy.

For generations, the Big Butler Fair has marked a mid-summer gathering, only missing once during the Civil War and again two years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is number 166. The Big Butler Fair and families have been coming here as their tradition for years," said Harold Dunn, the Secretary of the Big Butler Fair.

"This is a venue that we all kind of come to and look forward to," Dunn said.

The Big Butler Fair is known for its midway thrills, traditional fair food, and the animals.

Ahead of the fair, only the exotic animals of the petting zoo had arrived, but the barns were ready and waiting with the prized possession animals set to arrive soon after.

"People that exhibit livestock camp here the whole nine days," Dunn said.

Fair Queen Brille Karns, a 4H veteran, says there is so much pride in the barns as kids bond with their animals.

"As you slowly work with them and work with them, they're your best friend and this big 1400 pound fluffy thing. You're walking it around and people are like, how are you doing that? I just love it," Karns said.

"We're here every day, two or three times in the barn. Washing and working and getting them ready," Karns added.

It's not surprising to see a kid napping with their animal when you're at the fair.

A walk through the barns is a must, as you'll see amazing sights, including giant rabbits.

Outside of the animals on display, there's plenty more to keep you entertained from free concerts, the midway, food, and an admissions price designed to keep things affordable.

Dunn calls the admission cost a 'reachable pricepoint.'

"As far as coming to the fair, it's $7 or $9 after 4:00," Dunn said.

Children under 6 get in free.

Buying tickets at the gate are cash only, but tickets can be purchased on your phone with a credit or debit card.

That admission cost includes the nightly entertainment.

"The Clarks are here on Friday. And then we go to the rodeo on Saturday. We go right into some other concerts. We have 4-wheel drive drive pulls, , tractor pulls, demolition derbies and they pack the grandstand every year," Dunn said.

What isn't included in the cost of admission are the midway delicacies or the rides.

Dunn says more than 100,000 guests attended the fair last year and organizers expect this year will be even bigger.

"It's something you grow up with. It's in your blood, and people just enjoy it," Dunn said.

The Big Butler fair is the kickoff in the Pittsburgh area for county fairs, with Fayette County's coming up on July 28, followed by Greene County a week later.

After that comes the county fairs for Washington, Westmoreland, Armstrong, and Beaver County, which comes before the end of August.

When it comes to food prices, Shumway spotted signs for corndogs for $6. For rides, an all-day pass costs $30, or you can get 20 ride tickets for $25.

Parking is free.

If you're heading to the Big Butler Fair from Pittsburgh, head North on I-79, get off at the exit for Rt. 422, turn right, and a couple minutes later, you can't miss it.