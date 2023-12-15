Preventing holiday heart attacks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Christmas Day and the day after are the two worst days of the year for heart attacks.

KDKA's John Shumway checked in with a cardiologist for some words of caution.

You would think that the day of joy and warm feelings would be anything but a health risk, but the data is direct.

The American Heart Association says there are more cardiac deaths on Christmas Day than on any other day of the year.

The British Medical Journal cites a study showing a 37% increase in heart attacks on Christmas Eve and another says this year's an even bigger threat because Christmas is on a Monday.

"The holidays can be a stressful time for many, although we usually associate it with joy and cheer," Dr. Raghu Tadikamalla said.

But Dr. Tadikamalla, a cardiologist with Allegheny Health Network, says it's not just stress.

"Their routines are upset," Dr. Tadikamalla said. "They may not be taking their medicines. They may not be eating as well. They may be drinking a little more alcohol and all of these things can contribute."

And then there's the weather.

"When you're outside and the cold your blood vessels constrict, raising your blood pressure can cause more stress on the heart," Dr. Tadikamalla said.

Speaking of your blood pressure, Dr. Tadikamalla says a new study gives new reason to reduce your salt intake to a teaspoon per day.

He says that it's not just about avoiding the salt shaker, though.

"80% of the salt in this country isn't from the shaker, it's already in the food," Dr. Tadikamalla said.

He says that you'll miss the salt at first, but your taste buds will adapt within a few weeks.

When looking for red flags and signs that someone might be having a heart issue, Dr. Tadikamalla says it's a feeling of pressure on the chest, not a stabbing pain. There can also be numbness in the arm. The initial reaction is often denial that something might be wrong. Don't ignore it and get help immediately, because minutes count.