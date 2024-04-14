Press-on nails could create health concerns, doctors say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Doctors are issuing a warning about press-on nails.

They can save you time and money, but can also lead to infections.

Press-on nails can trap moisture, creating an environment for fungus and bacteria to thrive.

Applying and removing the press-on nails could lead to more damage. That includes brittle nails and even breakage.

To reduce your risks, doctors say you should limit press-on nails to special occasions and keep them as short as possible.

"The longer the nail is, the more likely it is to cause separation between the natural nail and the nail bed, which can then increase the risk of microorganisms getting underneath," according to Dr. Taryn Murray of Cleveland Clinic.

See a dermatologist if you notice any changes, including swelling, redness, or nails turning color.